Security increased following threat sent local schools, across Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — As students are getting ready to head back to school this morning, the FBI is investigating threats against several local schools and across Ohio.

News Center 7 reported Sunday that law enforcement is investigating after multiple schools in Montgomery County and throughout Ohio received an email threat.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to a media release Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence supporting that these threats are credible, and no imminent danger has been identified.

“The safety and security of our community’s educational institutions are of utmost importance,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “We are working closely with our federal and local partners to thoroughly investigate these email threats and ensure the safety of our schools.”

Oakwood Schools sent an email to parents providing more context.

A portion of the email reads “(Sunday), school districts across Ohio, including Oakwood City Schools, received an email message threatening school buildings from an account claiming to be a Russian terrorist. On Friday, school districts in Texas received a similar message.”

Law enforcement said they are taking extra steps to make sure extra students are safe.

Englewood Police wrote on social media they are monitoring the investigation and working with Northmont City Schools and other public safety partners to “prioritize the safety of our local schools, students, and staff.”

Some parents told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson Sunday night that this still has them worried about sending their kids to school.

“I’m already looking into online schooling because I’m worried about him being in public school period,” said Christin Oldham, Mad River Middle School parent.

One parent told Patterson she is glad that the school districts are taking this threat seriously.

“I’m really glad that our district in particular is taking this threat seriously and will take the proper precautions to keep our children safe,” said Kelly Kempton, Oakwood school district parent.

News Center 7 has confirmed that school districts in Oakwood, Clayton, Sidney, Greenville, Vandalia, and Riverside have sent messages to parents about the threat.

Troy and Kettering City Schools each wrote on their social media pages Sunday night that they were aware of the threats but that their districts had not received those emails. They each said they remain in close contact with both their local police department and the FBI.

Our news partner WBNS in Columbus reported at least six districts received threats.

In northwestern Ohio, at least four districts received threats, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

The FBI’s office in Cleveland released a statement Sunday night to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

“The FBI is aware of the bomb threats directed at area schools. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest these to be credible. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts them from responding to an actual crisis. The FBI works with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention and often provides resources and guidance in these investigations. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Susan Licate, Public Affairs Officer at FBI Cleveland

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they are encouraging parents, students, and school staff to stay informed and for the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story throughout the day and will have full updates during our newscasts at noon and 5 p.m. this afternoon.





