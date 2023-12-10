Man charged with assaulting his 2-week-old child at Ohio apartment complex

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been arrested after admitting to detectives that he was responsible for injuring his two-week-old child, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Dezmond Wallace, 20, is facing one count of endangering children and one count of felonious assault, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

On Friday, Dec. 8 deputies were called around 1:15 p.m. by the Clermont County Child Protective Services, who reported that the infant was taken by his mother to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for symptoms of an eye infection.

After hospital staff examined the child, additional injuries were found such as a skull fracture, injuries to his mouth, and bruising to his arms and legs.

The child was admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Physicians determined that the injuries were “non-accidental and a result of recent trauma,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives interviewed the mother and father of the child to determine the cause of the injuries. After speaking to both parents, it was determined that the child was injured at an apartment complex in Batavia.

A search warrant was conducted at the apartment to collect evidence.

The sheriff’s office said Wallace, the child’s father, admitted to detectives he was responsible for the child’s injuries.

Wallace is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Municipal Court on Dec. 11.

