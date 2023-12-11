FBI investigating threat sent to local schools, across Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement is investigating after multiple schools in Montgomery County and throughout Ohio received an email threat.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to a media release Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence supporting that these threats are credible and no imminent danger has been identified.

Law enforcement is still taking precautions and additional safety measures at the schools identified in the threat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office encouraged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to these threats to their local police department





