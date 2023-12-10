Centerville police asking for help identifying suspect in criminal damaging case

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a criminal damaging case.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 7, the police department said.

The police department released photos of the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Officer Tarkany at 937-433-7661 or email at mtarkany@centervilleohio.gov.

The Centerville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the person in the photos below. She is a... Posted by Centerville Ohio Police Department on Sunday, December 10, 2023





