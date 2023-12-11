Over 115 million Americans expected to travel for year-end holidays, AAA says

OHIO — Many Americans will be traveling for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

At least 115 million travelers will go 50 miles or more over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period, AAA says.

The 10-day year-end holiday travel period starts on December 23 and ends on January 1, 2024.

This year’s total of travelers is expected to be an increase of over two percent from last year and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

The busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record was back in 2019 with 119 million travelers.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

Over 104 million people are expected to drive and at least 7 million air travelers are expected this holiday period, according to AAA.

“With planes likely to be packed, deals on seats could be few and far between,” says Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA Club Alliance. “Those who have flexible schedules have the best bet at picking up a last-minute deal during the holiday season.”

