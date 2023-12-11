Students return to Greene County high school after flu outbreak canceled classes Friday

FAIRBORN — Students at a Greene County high school are returning to class today after a flu outbreak forced the superintendent to cancel classes on Friday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson has the latest information live during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PHOTOS: Local high school closed (Friday) due to major flu outbreak

About a third of students at Fairborn High School were out sick last week due to the flu which forced Fairborn School Superintendent Gene Lolli to give students and staff a three-day weekend. There were even some cases of Covid.

20 staff members were also out sick because of the flu outbreak.

Lolli told News Center 7 that the flu outbreak had hit the school hard and forced the school district to cancel classes at Fairborn High School on Friday.

“It’s a first for me in my career,” he said. “Get healthy, get everyone healthy, and back into school.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Hopefully this will run its course;’ Local high school closed today due to flu outbreak

Lolli also said everything was normal for their elementary and middle schools on Friday.

He offered this advice after speaking with the Greene County Health Department.

“I would highly recommend that parents monitor their kids and anybody showing flu-like symptoms to make sure they take the appropriate medication to try and keep temperatures down,” Lolli also told News Center 7. “And if it’s serious enough to contact their physician or take them to the emergency room.”

>>RELATED: ‘The very beginning;’ Local hospitals fill up as respiratory-related illnesses rise

Robertson also looked at the latest flu numbers from the Oho Department of Health. It showed three to five different respiratory illnesses are spreading across counties here in the Miami Valley.

The CDC also upped Ohio’s status for the flu from low activity to moderate.

There are about 11 people in our area hospitalized with the flu. It includes eight people in Montgomery County, two in Clark County, and one in Greene County.

The three-day weekend is over and it’s back to school for Fairborn High School students.

©2023 Cox Media Group