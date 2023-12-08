‘The very beginning;’ Local hospitals fill up as respiratory-related illnesses rise

MIAMI VALLEY — Flu cases and other respiratory illnesses are on the rise throughout the Miami Valley and many local hospitals are starting to fill up.

One local high school had to close on Friday due to the number of staff and students out sick.

“We have had someone every day that has been diagnosed with a respiratory viral illness. We are determined and dedicated to seeing every single one of them,” Kettering Health Network Emergency Physician Nancy Pook said.

Kettering Health is not the only hospital treating multiple patients for respiratory illnesses.

A spokesperson from Premier Health said the Miami Valley Hospital is becoming overcrowded due to the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Respiratory infections typically come with this time of year and we anticipate that as well,” Pook said.

Over the past two weeks in Greene County, doctors have seen 1 flu hospitalization, 1 suspected case of whooping cough, and 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Springfield Regional Medical Center has 13 patients with COVID-19 and 2 patients with the flu.

In Montgomery County, this week has seen 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6 hospitalizations.

Over the past year, there have been 29 confirmed flu cases, 8 of which were diagnosed within the past week. There have also been 142 cases of whopping cough and 122 of those have occurred since September.

People are the Miami Valley say they aren’t concerned, even though data indicates the illnesses are on the rise.

“I felt like your immune system is built to go through this every year. So, I think that it’ll be fine,” Dayton resident Victoria Dinge said.

The CDC just increased Ohio’s status for the flu from low activity to moderate. Over the past week, there has been a 112% increase in hospitalizations across the state.

“Um, I’ve never gotten one (flu shot). I just take my chances,” Beavercreek resident Teresa Walker said.

Pook says avoiding vaccinations to protect yourself increases the outbreak. She said she is expecting cases to rise after the holidays.

“We’re just seeing the very beginning of the flu season and it typically starts at a lower rate and then it’ll escalate,” Pook said.

