Local high school to close tomorrow due to student, staff illness

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School will be closed Friday, Dec. 8 due to student and staff illness.

Fairborn City Schools posted on Facebook that the high school will be closed due to student and staff illness.

>> 14-year-old remains on life support after hit-and-run crash, police say

Only the high school is expected to close at this time.

All weekend activities, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

Fairborn High School (only Fairborn High School) will be closed on Friday, December 8, 2023 due to student and staff illness. All weekend activities are also cancelled (Friday and Saturday) Posted by Fairborn City Schools on Thursday, December 7, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group