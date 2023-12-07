Police: Fight between Lyft driver, passenger led to shooting near Meijer in Kettering

KETTERING — Kettering police are investigating after a fight between a Lyft driver and a passenger led to a shooting Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department, a female Lyft driver was transporting a male via Lyft, and the two began physically fighting while inside the vehicle. This resulted in the Lyft driver drawing her firearm.

The two then fought over the firearm, causing one round to be shot off.

Once at Meijer, the man got out of the vehicle with the Lyft driver’s Glock 17 handgun and fled on foot to an unknown location, the spokesperson said.

A K9 track was attempted but the suspect was unable to be located.

Police are still working to determine where the shooting took place as it happened while they were still driving in the vehicle and before getting to Meijer.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

