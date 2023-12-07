Local man sentenced to prison for stabbing ex-wife in bar parking lot

DAYTON — A local man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of stabbing his ex-wife in a West Carrollton parking lot.

Aaron Davis Sr., 46, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence charges, according to online court records.

He will spend at least four years in prison.

Court records also indicated that Davis will be supervised by the parole board for at least 18 months upon his release.

As News Center 7 previously reported, West Carrollton police and medics responded to the Miami Valley Sports Bar on April 10 on reports of a woman being stabbed.

Officers learned the woman had been stabbed by Davis and he had left the scene.

Davis met his ex-wife at the bar and spoke about their divorce and the possibility of the woman getting remarried in the future, according to court records. Davis allegedly began to assault her, causing her to fall backward.

She left the bar and went to her car. Davis entered the car and began stabbing her. The woman continually reversed her car and then drove forward, hitting Davis’ car and causing him to fall out of her car.

Davis got back into the car and continued to stab her. Eventually, the woman’s car crashed into another car, causing both of them to fall out of it.

Davis allegedly got into his car, pulled up to where the woman was, and continued to stab her.

He drove off from the scene but was later taken into custody.





