‘I can’t talk’ Woman calls 911 saying she was shot in face; man found dead, Dayton Police say

DAYTON — A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue on a shooting, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Upon arrival, police located two victims.

>> Local woman killed in hit-and-run in February; detectives, family still looking for answers

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 24-year-old woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Dayton police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.





©2023 Cox Media Group