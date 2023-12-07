Local woman killed in hit-and-run in February; detectives, family still looking for answers

DAYTON — Police are still looking for information into a hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old woman earlier this year.

Tiffany Anderson was found dead on the side of the road in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue on Feb. 27. Now, over nine months later, police are still trying to get information on what happened.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Anderson had injuries indicating the had been hit and dragged by a vehicle.

On Thursday, Sgt. Gordan Cairns, Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit supervisor, said that as we enter the holiday season, police are looking for more information her Anderson’s family.

“Tiffany Anderson was a mother of several children, (including) a special needs child, that will not have that mother here and the family is really asking for support (and) just want some closure in regard to what had happened,” Cairns said.

Police are under the impression that the driver who hit Anderson possibly knew her “in some sort of fashion.”

This is not the first time police have asked the public for help in this case. They put out a call for the public’s help in April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Rizer at (937)-333-1142. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit information through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

