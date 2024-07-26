Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying people accused stealing

BEAVERCREEK — Police need help identifying two people accused of stealing from a department store in Beavercreek.

The two people are accused of stealing “a large amount of clothing” from a JCPenney store in Beavercreek, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

Additional information was not immediately available.

If you recognize these people, contact Beavercreek Police Officer Dobney at (937) 426-1225.

