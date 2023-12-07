14-year-old dies from injuries after hit and run crash, police confirm

RIVERSIDE — The 14-year-old involved in a local hit-and-run crash has died.

Riverside police confirmed to News Center 7 late Thursday morning that Brianna McCarthy died from her injuries.

Brianna was hit by a car Saturday night near the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road. The crash had put her in a coma at Miami Valley Hospital.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to Brianna’s father, Kevin McCarthy, on Wednesday. He said doctors were doing scans for brain death.

“The pain is, it’s indescribable,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he was determined to find out who the driver who hit his daughter and left the scene is.

Riverside police said that the vehicle they’re looking for is a dark-colored 2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 ext. 453 or by email atodd@riversideoh.gov.

