HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A building that caught fire late Wednesday night in Harrison Township was purchased earlier that day, according to property records from Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith’s office.
>>PHOTOS: Building destroyed by fire Wednesday was purchased just hours before, records show
A commercial building on the 6000 block of N. Dixie Drive was purchased by Dayton Truck Services Inc. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
The company bought the building for $55,000, according to property records.
Fire crews responded to reports of the fire at 11 p.m., Wednesday night, but were not able to get it under control until about 12:30 a.m., Thursday morning.
Harrison Township Fire Department Chief Mike Crist said the commercial building was vacant and has been considered a total loss.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to business fire in Harrison Township
Crist estimates the cost of damages to be $89,000 plus contents.
No one was at the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
The cause of this fire is under investigation, Crist said.
©2023 Cox Media Group