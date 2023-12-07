High School cheerleader found dead in apartment

EDNA, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a High School cheerleader after she was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday.

16-year-old Lizbeth Medina was found dead in her apartment in the small town of Edna, Texas, KHOU reported.

Lizbeth was found at the Cottonwood Apartments, according to a statement from the Edna Police Department obtained by FOX26.

“The most horrible way a mother could find her child. She was murdered in cold blood,” Lizbeth’s mother, Jacquelin Medina, told KHOU.

According to her mother, Lizbeth was expected at the Christmas Parade along with the rest of the Edna High School Cheer Squad, but she never made it to the parade.

FOX26 reported that Jacqueline had gone to see her daughter in the parade but when she didn’t show up she began looking for Lizbeth with her friends.

When Jacqueline went home, she found her daughter’s body. Lizbeth was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FOX26.

KHOU reported that Lizbeth’s death is being investigated as a ‘possible capital murder case’ but very few preliminary details were available.

“Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me, it just kills me,” Jacquelin told KHOU. “I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn’t dare to hurt anyone.”









