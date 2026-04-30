Wilberforce University mourns death of student

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University confirmed the death of student Savanna Jones.

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The university announced her death on Apr. 30, 2026, also confirming that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The university shared the news with “heavy heart and deep sorrow,” asking the Wilberforce Family to keep Jones’ family, friends and classmates in their thoughts and prayers.

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The university asked the community to “honor Savanna’s dignity and protect the privacy of her family as they grieve.”,

University officials stated that the circumstances surrounding Jones’ passing “remain under investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

The university further noted that “no further details will be shared at this time” out of respect for her family and to preserve the integrity of that process.

To support the community, Wilberforce University is making counseling and support services available to students, faculty, and staff.

Wilberforce University plans to share additional information shortly regarding the available times and resources for counseling and support services.

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