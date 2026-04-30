Man learns punishment for shooting, killing man during argument over ATV repairs

TROTWOOD — A man who shot and killed someone at a Trotwood apartment complex two years ago has learned his punishment.

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Timothy Lynch, 41, of Trotwood, has been sentenced to 24 years to life with the possibility of parole for the shooting death of Erik Quiroz, 28.

As previously reported, Lynch was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons under disability on April 15.

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The shooting happened at the Belle Meadows Apartment complex on Sept. 5, 2024.

A Trotwood police officer was pumping gas into his cruiser when he heard the gunshot.

Upon arrival, he found Quiroz, who had been shot once.

Quiroz was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as Lynch, was leaving on a motorcycle.

Officers stopped him before he got away.

Investigators learned that two men were in the parking lot on ATVs when one of them broke down.

As the men were trying to fix the ATV, Lynch came out of his apartment and told them to leave, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Lynch then went back into his apartment, got a gun, and fired the shot that killed Quiroz.

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