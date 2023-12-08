Death of 14-year-old under investigation in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The death of a local teen is under investigation by Trotwood police.

Police were called out to the 100 block of Crown Avenue on reports of a deceased person on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Trotwood police said.

When they got there, they found a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The male, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Mi’King Taylor, died from his injuries at the scene.

News Center 7 asked police if any foul play was believed to be involved. A spokesperson said they’re still working to learn the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death.

