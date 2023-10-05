‘It will be perfect;’ Local Chamber of Commerce, businesses prepare for 2024 total solar eclipse

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce is working on ways to help local businesses during the upcoming solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse will pass over the Miami Valley in 6 months, and people are already making plans.

Jackie Martell, the executive director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce is informing business owners of the potential increase of business on April 8, 2024.

One Business is already receiving phone calls, The Prairie View Golf Club owned by Doug Spencer is in the direct path of the Solar Eclipse.

“I’m so and so and I want to rent out a couple of spaces in your parking lot. I’m like for what?” Spencer said, “Who wants to pay me money just to park where I’m at? That was the weird part for me to understand. That people are willing to pay, this is going to be nuts is what it sounds like.”

Spencer’s family-owned business is usually closed on April 8 due to weather, but now he is planning an eclipse watch party.

“I got a DJ lined up we’re going to have some cornhole boards, we’ll have maybe a food truck here. I still haven’t decided what we’re going to do but we’ll have a big ol’ party,” Spencer said.

The Chamber of Commerce spent $6,000 in grant funds to help with promotion.

“We’ve been holding meetings to understand what kind of events they would like to host. Since the eclipse happens on a Monday. We have the entire weekend before that in April, the 5-8,” Martell said.

Martell told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they are expecting close to 40,000 people to attend. They are hoping for clear skies.

“It will be perfect and if that happens we’ll know the economic benefit to our community will be significant,” Martell said.

Spencer said this has brought more attention to his golf club, even reaching outside Wapakoneta.

“Out of the area. I’ve already gotten some reservations down in Chillicothe, Detroit that are outside that line. Where the total eclipse will be occurring,” Spencer said.

All of the schools in Wapakoneta will be closed so families can watch the solar eclipse together.

