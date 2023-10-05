Local museums prepare for partial eclipse, share safety tips

MIAMI VALLEY — In just about a week, a partial eclipse will be visible in the Miami Valley.

Boonshoft Museum in Dayton is preparing for a packed crowd.

The museum also shared safety tips for watching the eclipse.

“You don’t want to look directly into the sun. So we will have these available closer to the event because you don’t want to scratch the lenses because that’s how you get eye damage,” Taylor Hoffman, marking director for the museum said.

The sunglasses better known as eclipse glasses are one of the safest ways to view the partial eclipse.

But if you don’t have time to pick up these glasses there’s another way to view the eclipse safely.

You put a hole through a piece of paper and you see the shadow through the paper and watch the sun and moon come together.” Hoffman said.

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum is also planning an event for the upcoming eclipse.

























