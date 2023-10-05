‘I got him breathing;’ Man hops fence to help Dayton police recruit injured in crash

DAYTON — An eyewitness is describing what happened in the moments following a crash that seriously injured at Dayton police recruit Thursday afternoon.

Larry Mohawk said he was instructing a student at his business at the time of the crash.

“Something told me to look over and I happened to look over just in time, and all of a sudden I heard a screeching noise, like breaks and stuff. And I [saw] an officer get hit by a car. It was pretty bad,” he said.

Mohawk said he jumped over a fence and ran toward State Route 4 to help the recruit. He said when he got to the recruit, “he wasn’t breathing.”

“My physical reaction was to render aid to him before – make sure that he’s got air, you know, everything, just so that he can hopefully live,” Mohawk recalled. “And I got him breathing.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, six people, including a police supervisor and three recruits, were injured in the crash. One recruit is said to have serious injuries.

