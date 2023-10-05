Butler Co. pastor indicted on sex crimes at large; $5,000 reward offered for info

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for a pastor accused of multiple sex crimes.

Jario Isidro Thomas Sanchez, 38, was indicted on charges including abduction, gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition and unlawful restraint, according to the Butler County Sherrif’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there are multiple juvenile victims and that the crimes allegedly occurred at Sanchez’s former home in Lemon Township and at the churches he was affiliated with in Butler and Hamilton counties.

Sanchez has been on the run since the crimes were first reported in December 2022.

The sheriff’s office said they are concerned he has left the country.

The department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Sanchez.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Hensley at (513) 785-1258.









