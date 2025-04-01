‘He was my protector;’ Family speaks out after 25-year-old man dies in jail custody

DAYTON — A family wants answers after a 25-year-old man died while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Christian Black, 25, of Zanesville, died at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday, March 26.

Misti Black said she is heartbroken at the loss of her firstborn child, Christian. She and his dad have hired a lawyer to find answers for them.

“No mother should ever have to walk into a hospital and see their son in that condition with nothing, no explanation, no phone call, no nothing,” Misti said.

