Ohio teacher accused of following student’s bus home facing criminal charge

PERRYSBURG, Wood County — An Ohio teacher is facing criminal charges after allegedly following a student’s bus home to check if they finished their homework, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

William Hilt is a sixth-grade teacher at Hull Prairie Intermediate School in the Perrysburg Exempted Village School District. He was placed on administrative leave in March and police opened an investigation.

WTOL-11 reports that Hilt pleaded not guilty to a criminal trespassing charge in Perrysburg Municipal Court Tuesday morning. He was also issued a no-contact order.

Perrysburg police said a parent contacted the Hull Prairie Intermediate School principal about the incident last month.

The student’s father got home and reportedly found Hilt at his front door, according to WTOL-11.

Hilt allegedly told the father that he was making sure the student finished their assignment because the class would get a pizza party if everyone finished their work.

A police report obtained by WTOL-11 found that the parent told the principal they didn’t know Hilt was planning on coming to this house and “found it to be really weird and concerning.”

Hilt has taught in the district since September 2021, according to WTOL-11.

The school’s website indicates that he is a leader with the Ohio Council for Social Studies and has testified before the Ohio House Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Holser released a message to the community on Tuesday, which was obtained by WTOL-11.

“We would like to provide an update on the matter we reported to you on March 21 regarding a situation involving a staff member at Hull Prairie Intermediate School (HPI). We have been informed that the Perrysburg Schools teacher who was recently placed on administrative leave is now facing a charge of criminal trespassing as described in the Ohio Revised Code Section 2911.21. As we shared previously, a report was made by the family of a current HPI student, who informed school administrators that the teacher arrived unannounced at their home after the school day. According to the police report, the teacher requested the student retrieve a missing homework assignment. During this interaction, a parent arrived home, confronted the teacher on the front porch, and later emailed the building administrators. The teacher was placed on administrative leave before the start of the next school day and a police investigation was opened about the incident. The teacher will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the school district’s investigation, which is still underway. We remain in close communication with law enforcement and are continuing our internal review, consistent with the Ohio Revised Code and the applicable collective bargaining agreement. As this remains an active legal matter, and due to the protections afforded by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and employee due process rights, we are limited in the details we can provide. However, we want to reiterate that Perrysburg Schools takes this situation—and any concerns involving student safety—very seriously. Student safety and well-being are at the heart of everything we do. Perrysburg Schools expects all staff to act with professionalism, good judgment, and respect for appropriate boundaries. When we become aware that an employee’s actions may not align with those expectations, we respond promptly and follow all required legal and contractual procedures. This ensures accountability, protects due process, and maintains the integrity of any investigation. We are thankful to the family who brought this matter to our attention promptly and encourage all students and families to speak up if they ever feel uncomfortable or have concerns about any aspect of their educational experience. We will continue to keep our community informed as we are legally permitted to do so. Thank you for your support as we work to uphold the trust placed in our schools and maintain a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all Perrysburg students.” — Holser said in a statement.

The police report shows that Hilt said he asked the student if he could follow their bus home and sometimes does this for other students.

In an email to the principal, the student’s parents said they found it strange that a teacher would do this as the district uses an online portal that allows students and teachers to upload and email assignments, according to WTOL-11.

