Election Day 2023: Ohioans to decide on 2 statewide issues today

BEAVERCREEK — Today is Election Day and Ohioans will go to the polls to vote on two statewide issues.

The polls will open this morning at 6:30 a.m. across the state and close tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Ohioans will decide on two statewide issues: Issue 1, and Issue 2.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is live at a Greene County polling location this morning.

Issue 1 is about abortion.

If voters approve Issue 1, it would amend the state constitution to include the right to an abortion.

The proposed amendment would “establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including, but not limited to abortion,” according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

It would allow Ohio to restrict abortion after fetal viability, which is when a baby can survive outside the womb with reasonable measures.

If Issue 1 fails, Ohio’s Heartbeat bill would stay in effect.

The bill would outlaw abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

Issue 2 would change the state’s law and legalize recreational marijuana.

The proposed amendment “would legalize and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home grow, and use of cannabis by adults at least 21 years of age,” the Ohio Secretary of State’s office says.

Anyone age 21 and older could have and use up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

