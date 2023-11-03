Issue 2: How the legalization of recreational marijuana could impact gun owners

MIAMI COUNTY — The general election, which includes two controversial issues on the ballot, is only days away.

Issue 2, if passed, would allow Ohioans age 21 and older to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana in any form except extract and 15 grams of extract.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to voters in Miami County about the impact the legalization of recreational marijuana could have on gun owners.

“Even if Ohio makes it legal. It’s a federal problem,” Kelly Foster, owner of 1776 Firearms & Supplies said.

Foster has been around guns for the majority of his life.

“I’ve specialized in teaching pistol safety and training for (Conceal Carry) license,” he said.

He’s well aware he cannot sell a gun to anyone who uses marijuana.

“If somebody comes into the store, and they have an order of marijuana or alcohol on them at all, there’s no sale,” Foster said.

Even if people in his shop are not visibly impaired, they need to fill out a federal form before making a purchase.

“It says ‘Warning. The use of possession of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law, even if the state legalizes it, and then you check yes or no,’” he said.

If someone lies on the form, they could face time in prison.

There may be more people checking that “yes” box soon if marijuana becomes legal, and not all voters knew how this election could impact buying firearms.

When asked if she knew this was a federal rule, Megan Gariety of Covington said “I did not.”

She went on to say the law doesn’t make her feel safe.

“Because I feel like if you want a gun, you can find a gun,” Gariety said.

But that won’t be the case at Foster’s shop or any other credible firearm store.

“Marijuana users, you still cannot legally buy a gun,” Foster said.

This law works the same for those with medical marijuana cards.

They cannot buy a gun right now either, no matter what decision by voters on Election Day.









