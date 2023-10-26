Issue 2: Supporters, opponents speak on legalization of recreational marijuana

GREENE COUNTY — In less than two weeks voters will decide whether recreational marijuana should be legal in Ohio for those 21 years old or older.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2016.

Board of Election officials believe this is driving voter turnout so far.

“These are two important issues,” Dewine said “I think that you’ll see more people vote than normally vote in an off-year election because of the importance of them. If you look at these two together, they’re really going to determine what kind of state we’re going to live in,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

DeWine is against both statewide issues, including Issue 2, which if passed would make Ohio the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger is involved with the organization’s opposition to Issue 2.

“We have a hard time with testing of individuals that are that are using the substance and workplace issues. We’re going to have a myriad of workplace issues with hiring people, drug testing and fitness for duty at work,” Anger said.

He added that other states that have legalized recreational marijuana reportedly had increased deaths and crashes.

Tom Heron is with The Coalition to Regulation Marijuana Like Alcohol which supports Issue 2.

“It is still far too easy for somebody to have their life totally upended by even a small, minor interaction with the criminal justice system as a result of one marijuana citation, arrest, or conviction,” he said.

Jason Erke’s company is already in the medical marijuana business in Ohio.

They have a manufacturing facility in Greene County plus five dispensaries across the state.

They support Issue 2.

“It would actually be a plus for a lot of those people that have wellness conditions that they can’t get a medical card. There’s people that can’t sleep at night, people that have anxiety, people that have pain, but might not qualify for a medical card that now would have access to cannabis,” he said.

Much like when sports gambling became legal in Ohio, if Issue 2 passes because of the state regulatory mechanism that would have to be put in place to get the market off the ground.

It would likely take a few months before we see the first recreational marijuana sales in Ohio.

