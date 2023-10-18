New poll shows Ohio voters favor passage of contested issues on November ballot

OHIO — Early voting is underway in Ohio and new data shows that Ohioans are favoring the passage of two major statewide issues.

The survey released this week by Baldwin Wallace University shows that both Issue 1 and Issue 2 would pass if the election was held today.

Issue 1 would “establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;” according to the ballot language.

Issue 2 would be the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana and for it to be regulated like alcohol.

