Early voting underway for November election; What you need to know about both state issues

Today is the first day of early voting for the 2023 November elections.

Registered voters can visit their county’s board of elections office to make sure their voices are heard in this upcoming election.

She says there are two issues every Ohioan and will see Issue 1 and Issue 2 on the November ballot.

Issue 1 is the right to make reproductive decisions including abortion. A ‘yes’ vote supports amending the Ohio Constitution to establish a constitutional right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.

That includes decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care, and continuing pregnancy.

A ‘yes’ vote also supports allowing the state to restrict abortion after fetal viability, which happens around 24 weeks. There is an exception for when it’s necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.

Robertson says a ‘no’ vote opposes amending the Ohio Constitution to establish the constitutional right to make and carry out a person’s own reproductive decisions.

Issue 2 is the marijuana legalization initiative that is on the ballot as an indirectly initiated state statute.

A ‘yes’ vote supports allowing the sale and purchase of marijuana which a new division of cannabis control would regulate.

It would allow anyone over the age of 21 to use and have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and enact a 10% tax on those sales.

A ‘no’ vote opposes the initiative to legalize marijuana in Ohio.

Robertson says registered voters can cast their early votes at their county’s board of elections. They have until November 5.

To find the location in your county, visit this website.

