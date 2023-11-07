Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have already voted, Secretary of State’s office says

OHIO — Voters head to the polls today on Election Day but thousands of Ohioans have already voted.

>>WHIO’s Election Page

The county board of elections mailed out more than 412,000 absentee ballots.

Over 293,000 people have returned them, an Ohio Secretary of State spokesperson told News Center 7.

Almost 600,000 people voted early in person, and there are still about 120,000 outstanding absentee ballots.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohioans have until Monday to send in their absentee ballot for this year’s election

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for all elections in 2023 has passed, the Ohio Secretary of State’s website says.

The polls open in across Ohio later this morning at 6:30 a.m. and will close tonight at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about voting today, including what you need and to find your polling location, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group