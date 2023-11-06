Ohioans have until today to send in their absentee ballot for this year’s election.

OHIO — Ohioans have until today to send in their absentee ballot for this year’s November election.

Tomorrow is the general election and there are two big issues on the November ballot, Issues 1 and 2.

Issue 1 is the right to make reproductive decisions. A ‘yes’ vote supports amending the Ohio Constitution to establish a constitutional right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.

Issue 2 is the Marijuana Legalization Initiative. It is on the ballot as an indirectly initiated state statute.

A yes vote supports allowing the sale and purchase of marijuana which a new division of cannabis control would regulate.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson reported from the Montgomery County Board of Elections during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

She reports these amendment-type issues don’t typically bring such a big turnout, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

News Center 7 checked Monday morning and the Montgomery County Board of Elections was already 300 votes ahead of last year’s gubernatorial election in 2022.

Robertson said just less than 3,800 people showed up early to vote in Montgomery County and over 3,000 people voted early in Greene County.

At least 2,000 people early voted in both Miami and Clark Counties last we checked in October.

There is also an increase in people requesting absentee ballots.

If Ohioans are going to mail them, those ballots must be postmarked by the day before Election Day to be counted.

Robertson says the deadline to get the absentee ballots in the mail is today.

People can also turn in their absentee ballot in person to their county board of elections before the polls close on Election Day.

News Center 7 spoke with a college student who said he showed up to vote because it’s important to vote in local elections.

“Since most of us don’t have a role in the government, voting is our way for politicians to hear our opinions on things,” said Mykah Jones, a student at the University of Dayton.

Robertson says the Montgomery County Board of Elections building will open tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. and the polls will close at 7:30 p.m.

But if you requested an absentee ballot, they must be postmarked by today.

