Case dismissed for man charged in connection to Amazon facility fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The case against a man who was a former employee of Amazon at the time of the fire at the facility has been dismissed, according to court documents.

Samuel Rubibi, 25, was charged in connection to a fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County on June 1.

Rubibi was charged with one count of aggrivated arson. The case against Rubibi has since been dropped.

The fire occurred after 10 p.m. at the Amazon facility on Union Airpark Boulevard. The facility was closed for two days.

Rubibi was a former employee of Amazon, a spokesperson from the company confirmed.









