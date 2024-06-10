Man charged with arson after fire at local Amazon facility

VANDALIA — A man has been charged in connection to a fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County on June 1.

Samuel Rubibi, 25, of Dayton, is facing one count of aggravated arson, according to Union Police Department Chief Mike Blackwell.

The fire occurred just after 10 p.m. on June 1 at the facility on Union Airpark Boulevard.

News Center 7 crews on scene learned that the fire was located on the fifth floor.

The facility was closed for two days, News Center 7 previously reported.

Rubibi is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Jail records indicate he was arrested on June 6 at the facility.

Additional information was not immediately available.

