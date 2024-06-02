Local Amazon facility remains closed after Saturday night fire

VANDALIA — The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County remains closed after a fire broke out on Saturday night.

Crews were called out to the fulfillment center on Union Airpark Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a working commercial fire.

News Center 7 had a crew on the scene that learned firefighters were working on a fire located on the fifth floor.

On Sunday, an Amazon spokesperson released a statement on the fire.

“On Saturday night, a small fire broke out at our Vandalia Fulfillment Center. We’re grateful that no one was injured during this incident and for the quick response by the Vandalia Fire and Police Departments,” Greg Rios, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement to News Center 7.

Several surrounding fire departments were on the scene, providing mutual aid.

The facility remains closed today as the incident is investigated and any necessary repairs are made. All employees are receiving pay for missed shifts.





