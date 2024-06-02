1 killed, over 20 injured in Ohio shooting

AKRON — A man is dead and over two dozen are injured following a mass shooting in Akron overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Kelly and 8th Avenues on multiple reports of shots fired just after midnight on Sunday.

As officers were on their way to the scene, area hospital staff reported that multiple people were arriving at the emergency rooms with gunshot wounds, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

At this time, Akron police believe there are 27 victims in the shooting. Among them was a 27-year-old man who died from his injuries.

Police told local media outlets that a firearm and several dozen casings were found at the scene.

It’s currently unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

