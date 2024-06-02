Fire crews spend several hours battling fire at Amazon fulfillment center in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fire crews responded to a fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County late Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched just after 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard on reports of a working commercial fire.

News Center 7 crews were on scene while Clayton, Englewood, Union Fire Collaborative crews worked to extinguish a fire on the 5th floor.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire crews battle fire at Amazon fulfillment center in Montgomery Co.

According to Union Fire Department/CEU Fire Department Collaborative Assistant Fire Chief Zach Marvin, the building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Most crews were released after about 2-3 hours on scene, as of 2:02 a.m. some crews remain on scene but will be clearing soon.

Mutual aid was requested from Vandalia, Butler Township, West Milton, and Harrison Township.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.









