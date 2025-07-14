Ohio State Fair highlights 31 new food items

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair, running from July 23 to August 3, offers a variety of new and exciting food options, including 31 new foods and over 130 food vendor locations.

Visitors to the Ohio State Fair can enjoy $3 Thursday on July 24 and 31, where they can sample mini versions of fair favorites for just $3 each, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV.

One of the highlights of this year’s fair is the new caramel apple cream puff from Schmidt’s, featuring a blend of caramel apple cream puff filling with small apple chunks and a caramel drizzle, WBNS-TV said.

Fairgoers can also look forward to trying unique offerings such as BluRaz Crunch Funnel Cake, Buckeye Lemonade, and a Build Your Own Cinnamon Roll Sundae.

Other intriguing new items include Chocolate or Vanilla Ghost Pepper Fudge, Grilled Orange Chicken Egg Roll, and Jalapeño Popper Pizza.

For those seeking more traditional fair foods with a twist, options like Hot Cheetos Cheese Fries and Korean Corn Dogs are available.

WBNS-TV said that with a wide array of new foods and the popular $3 Thursday promotion, the Ohio State Fair promises to be a culinary adventure for all attendees.

Here’s a full list of the new foods guests can expect this year:

BluRaz Crunch Funnel Cake – Prowant Specialty Company

Buckeye Lemonade – Miller Food Concessions LLC

Build Your Own Cinnamon Roll Sundae – Molnar Concessions

Caramel Apple Cream Puff - Schmidt’s

Chocolate or Vanilla Ghost Pepper Fudge - The Nut Shack

Chocolate Covered Frozen Coconana – Maggie’s Concessions

Cookie Milk Ice Pop – Eaton Concessions

Deep Fried Taco - Jim’s Concessions

Dubai Chocolate Bar – LADS Management

Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake – GH Concessions

Grilled Orange Chicken Egg Roll – Eggroll Love, LLC

Hickory French Fries - Dre’s Place BBQ

Hot Cheetos Cheese Fries – Prowant Specialty Fries

Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Dog – GH Concessions

Jalapeño Popper Pizza – GH Concessions

Korean Corn Dogs – Miller & Company Concessions

Mac n’ D – Fork’et Me Not

Mangonada – A&M Concessions

Monster Baby Donuts – Monster Baby Donuts, LLC

Moonshine Chicken on a Stick – Imperial Food Concessions

New Tea Blend – Jumbo Iced Tea

Original Lemon Shake-Up Sundae – North American Food Service

Sirloin Steak Tip Dinner – Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips

Pork Tenders – Ohio Pork Council

Sausage S’more Skewer – Top Notch Concessions

Smashburgers – Fork’et me Not

Smashadillas – Fork’et me Not

Smarties Squashies – LADS Management

Strawberry Kettle Corn – Old Time Concessions

Thanksgiving Sundaes and Thanksgiving Sandwiches – W.E. Enterprises

Wisconsin Cheese Curds – Spazz Dog Concessions:

White Cheddar Bacon



Yellow Cheddar Jalapeno



Yellow Cheddar Ghost Pepper



White Cheddar Dill Pickle



White Cheddar Funnel Cake

