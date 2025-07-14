Ohio State Fair highlights 31 new food items

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair, running from July 23 to August 3, offers a variety of new and exciting food options, including 31 new foods and over 130 food vendor locations.
Visitors to the Ohio State Fair can enjoy $3 Thursday on July 24 and 31, where they can sample mini versions of fair favorites for just $3 each, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV.
One of the highlights of this year’s fair is the new caramel apple cream puff from Schmidt’s, featuring a blend of caramel apple cream puff filling with small apple chunks and a caramel drizzle, WBNS-TV said.
Fairgoers can also look forward to trying unique offerings such as BluRaz Crunch Funnel Cake, Buckeye Lemonade, and a Build Your Own Cinnamon Roll Sundae.
Other intriguing new items include Chocolate or Vanilla Ghost Pepper Fudge, Grilled Orange Chicken Egg Roll, and Jalapeño Popper Pizza.
For those seeking more traditional fair foods with a twist, options like Hot Cheetos Cheese Fries and Korean Corn Dogs are available.
WBNS-TV said that with a wide array of new foods and the popular $3 Thursday promotion, the Ohio State Fair promises to be a culinary adventure for all attendees.
Here’s a full list of the new foods guests can expect this year:
- BluRaz Crunch Funnel Cake – Prowant Specialty Company
- Buckeye Lemonade – Miller Food Concessions LLC
- Build Your Own Cinnamon Roll Sundae – Molnar Concessions
- Caramel Apple Cream Puff - Schmidt’s
- Chocolate or Vanilla Ghost Pepper Fudge - The Nut Shack
- Chocolate Covered Frozen Coconana – Maggie’s Concessions
- Cookie Milk Ice Pop – Eaton Concessions
- Deep Fried Taco - Jim’s Concessions
- Dubai Chocolate Bar – LADS Management
- Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake – GH Concessions
- Grilled Orange Chicken Egg Roll – Eggroll Love, LLC
- Hickory French Fries - Dre’s Place BBQ
- Hot Cheetos Cheese Fries – Prowant Specialty Fries
- Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Dog – GH Concessions
- Jalapeño Popper Pizza – GH Concessions
- Korean Corn Dogs – Miller & Company Concessions
- Mac n’ D – Fork’et Me Not
- Mangonada – A&M Concessions
- Monster Baby Donuts – Monster Baby Donuts, LLC
- Moonshine Chicken on a Stick – Imperial Food Concessions
- New Tea Blend – Jumbo Iced Tea
- Original Lemon Shake-Up Sundae – North American Food Service
- Sirloin Steak Tip Dinner – Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips
- Pork Tenders – Ohio Pork Council
- Sausage S’more Skewer – Top Notch Concessions
- Smashburgers – Fork’et me Not
- Smashadillas – Fork’et me Not
- Smarties Squashies – LADS Management
- Strawberry Kettle Corn – Old Time Concessions
- Thanksgiving Sundaes and Thanksgiving Sandwiches – W.E. Enterprises
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds – Spazz Dog Concessions:
- White Cheddar Bacon
- Yellow Cheddar Jalapeno
- Yellow Cheddar Ghost Pepper
- White Cheddar Dill Pickle
- White Cheddar Funnel Cake
