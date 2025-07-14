Can you help? Police looking for missing Centerville teen

CENTERVILLE — Can you help?

The Centerville Police Department is looking for a missing teen, according to a social media post.

17-year-old Samantha Carmack left their residence in the early morning hours of July 13th and has not returned, according to the post.

Carmack may be meeting up with another missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania who was last seen driving a 2006 blue Jaguar sedan with Pennsylvania Plates.

If you see Carmack or the vehicle, contact the Centerville Police Department’s non-emergency line at 937-433-7661.

