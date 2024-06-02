Fire crews battle fire at Amazon fulfillment center in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County Saturday night, an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.
After 10 p.m., Englewood fire crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard on reports of a working commercial fire.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates additional fire crews were called to the scene.
A Vandalia police and fire dispatcher confirmed Vandalia fire crews are on scene.
