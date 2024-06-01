Train derails in Logan County; People asked to avoid area

LOGAN COUNTY — A train derailed in Logan County Saturday evening, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Mercer County

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of CR-142 between SR-47 and TWP-123, north of West Mansfield.

Photos from the scene show that several train cars derailed.

News Center 7 is working to learn what the train cars were transporting.

It is not immediately clear what caused the derailment. Additional details were not available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group