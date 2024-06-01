1 dead after motorcycle crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Mercer County on Saturday, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey confirmed.

>> Police investigate reported shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

At approximately 4:23 p.m., Mercer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Shanes Road on reports of a motorcycle crash.

Grey said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and one “rider” died on scene.

It is unclear if there were any other injuries in this crash.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group