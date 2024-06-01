Local

Police investigate reported shooting in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Trotwood Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Around 1:30 p.m., Trotwood police and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of Outer Belle Drive on reports of a shooting.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in this shooting.

Additional information was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.

