Woman arrested after K-9 finds $3K worth of drugs during traffic stop

DARKE COUNTY — A Greenville woman was arrested Friday night after deputies found $3,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a 2001 Chevy driven by 32-year-old Bobby Sue Hicks on State Route 49 near Kilbourn Road for marked lanes and speed violations, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

“During the course of the traffic stop, criminal indicators were noticed, and a drug detecting K-9 from Greenville Police was requested to the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.”

Approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine was recovered along with $647.00 cash.

The sheriff’s office said the seized drugs have an approximate street value of about $3,000.00.

Hicks was arrested and is being held in the Darke County Jail on charges of trafficking in drugs, a 1st-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a 3rd-degree felony, after it was discovered she attempted to conceal the drugs from deputies.

The case remains under investigation.





























