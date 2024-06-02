6-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by a car in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Middletown on Saturday.

Around 6 p.m., Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Lebanon Post were dispatched to a crash on Hendrickson Rd east of Audubon Rd in Middletown.

The crash involved a single vehicle and a 6-year-old pedestrian, according to OSHP.

The preliminary investigation shows an SUV driven by 30-year-old Danielle Briggs of Franklin was traveling east on Hendrickson Rd.

A 6-year-old boy entered the lane of travel from the south side of the roadway and was hit by the SUV.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center before being taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Briggs and the infant in the car were not injured as a result of the crash.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while Troopers investigated the crash, and was reopened at 9:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post.





