Local Amazon facility reopens after weekend fire

VANDALIA — The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County has reopened after a fire broke out on Saturday night.

Crews were called out to the fulfillment center on Union Airpark Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, on reports of a working commercial fire.

News Center 7 had a crew on the scene that learned firefighters were working on a fire located on the fifth floor.

The facility remained closed on Sunday and Monday as the company completed repairs and cleanup, an Amazon spokesperson told News Center 7.

All employees received pay for their missed shifts.

The facility will resume operations Tuesday evening, the spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.









