2 teens struck by lightning, killed

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers have been struck by lightning and killed, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed to News Center 7’s sister station Action News Jax that an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were struck and killed in Waresboro, Georgia, on Thursday.

NWS Jacksonville said it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm.

Neither of the victims has been identified.

