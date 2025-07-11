2 teens struck by lightning, killed

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers have been struck by lightning and killed, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS confirmed to News Center 7’s sister station Action News Jax that an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were struck and killed in Waresboro, Georgia, on Thursday.
NWS Jacksonville said it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm.
Neither of the victims has been identified.
