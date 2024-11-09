3 formally charged in connection to stabbing that injured at least 1 in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people have been formally charged in connection to a stabbing that injured at least one person in Dayton last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Delaware Ave just after midnight on Oct. 28.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police later clarified that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital. No one was shot.

Three people were arrested in connection to the stabbing, two 19-year-olds and a 24-year-old.

All three have been indicted on charges in connection to the stabbing, according to a grand jury report.

Nathan Kyle Harber, 19, faces one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

Tavion’te Nel’shon Howard, 24, faces one count of having weapons while under disability from a prior violent crime.

Dae’toine Amontaey Jamar Shells, 19, faces one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Harber and Shells are in custody at Montgomery County Jail. Howard is not in jail, according to jail records.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



