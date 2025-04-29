Check your tickets! $500K lottery ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Check your tickets! A $500,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.

In Monday night’s Lucky4Life drawing, one person in Cleveland won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers.

The winning numbers were 16, 19, 20, 33, and 40. The lucky ball was 11.

The winning ticket was sold at Gas USA Harvard in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Someone in Michigan also won $500,000 with five of five numbers, and the $7.3 million jackpot was won in Maine.

Lucky4Life drawings occur daily.

