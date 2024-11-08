‘You’re a coward;’ Black Ohioans receive racist text messages after Election Day

DAYTON — Anger and fear are just some of the emotions that Black Ohioans are feeling after receiving racist text messages.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the messages started popping up the day after the Election.

A Cleveland-area mother said young children and teens are receiving these messages.

“You’re a coward. You’ve got the audacity to send these to 5th graders, to 10th graders, even to college students but you’re not bold enough to say who you are,” she said.

Several Dayton-area people shared racist texts they received with News Center 7.

The messages have slight differences in their racist and offensive language.

Two of the messages read, “Congratulations! You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Please be prepared to leave your home on November 24, 2024.”

Two other texts read, “Good afternoon, you have been selected to become a slave at your nearest plantation. Please be ready by 12PM tomorrow.”

None of the half-dozen Dayton area residents who say they received the messages wanted to speak on camera, but a few provided numbers that sent the messages.

News Center 7 called the numbers, which are from the Columbus and Cincinnati area, but got no response.

A Cleveland-area high school sophomore was just one of the many people who received a message.

“After I got that text message, it had me thinking, just had me thinking, like why would they send it to me?” the teen said.

Many, but not all the texts, have made reference to Donald Trump or claimed to be from Donald Trump supporters.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the FBI are now investigating.

The FBI also asks anyone who may receive these messages to reach out to their local law enforcement authorities.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

